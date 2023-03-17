Brown's Olivia Pichardo Becomes 1st Woman to Play in Division I Baseball Game

Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Olivia Pichardo made history Friday as the first woman ever to appear in a Division I baseball game.

The freshman made a pinch-hit appearance for Brown in the team's home opener against Bryant, per Alberto Camargo of NCAA.com. She grounded out to first base on the first pitch she saw.

Pichardo was already the first woman to make a Division I baseball roster after excelling in a tryout during the fall, earning a roster spot in November for the 2023 spring season.

