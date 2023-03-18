Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Friday's 1st-Round Winners and Losers

1 of 6

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Now it feels like March!

Friday delivered one of the biggest upsets thus far in the tournament, as No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson took down No. 1 Purdue in the second round.

The game was an absolute thriller, and it came down to the final moments. With 29 seconds left, FDU led 61-58. A possession review that was initially called the Knights' ball was overturned, giving Boilermakers time to put FDU away.

Purdue had a couple of chances to respond with a score. But Braden Smith missed a layup with 12 seconds left, and Fletcher Loyer missed a three-point jumper that gave FDU the ball back with seven seconds on the clock. Purdue was forced to foul, and Demetre Roberts made both his free throws to seal the upset victory 63-58.

It marked just the second time in men's tournament history that a No. 16 seed took down a No. 1 seed. The last team to do so was UMBC, which took down Virginia during 2018's tournament.

What a moment for this FDU squad, which made it into the tournament after beating Texas Southern in a No. 16-seed play-in game in the First Four.

The wildest part? Merrimack College actually won the Northeast Conference title game over FDU 67-66. But the Warriors were ineligible for the tournament due to the NCAA's four-year reclassification process to Division I.

Circumstances be damned, FDU is proving that it has every right to be in this tournament. Next up for the Knights will be the winner of No. 9 FAU/No. 8 Memphis.