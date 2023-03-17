Rick Pitino Praised for 'Masterclass' with Iona Despite NCAA Tournament Loss to UConn

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Connecticut lived up to its No. 4 seed with a 87-63 win over No. 13 Iona, but the 2023 NCAA tournament first-round game was closer than the favorite likely expected.

Iona, led by veteran coach Rick Pitino, came out Friday with plenty of confidence and stayed step-for-step with the Huskies throughout the first half.

After the Gaels went into halftime with a shocking 39-37 lead, many fans praised the job Pitino had done:

The second half was a different story with UConn's talent, athleticism and depth all helping the team take control and eventually pull away. Adama Sanogo was a true force inside, finishing with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while the Gaels had no answer.

Fans were still impressed that Iona could keep it close. Before the game even ended, Twitter was already speculating about Pitino's next job:

UConn earned the win, but Pitino and Iona stole the show in the first-round battle.

Pitino already has a legendary resume across more than four decades in basketball. He led both Kentucky and Louisville to national championships, also getting to the Final Four with Providence.

The 70-year-old has now been linked to several high-profile job openings over the past few weeks, creating uncertainty over his future in Iona.

Most still agree he has done an outstanding coaching job across three seasons with the Gaels, featuring two trips to the NCAA tournament. Helping his team stay competitive with a superior opponent in UConn is among his most impressive performances.

