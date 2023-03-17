X

    Rick Pitino Praised for 'Masterclass' with Iona Despite NCAA Tournament Loss to UConn

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 17, 2023

    ALBANY, NY - MARCH 17: head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels walks the sidelines during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at MVP Arena on March 17, 2023 in Albany, New York. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
    C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    Connecticut lived up to its No. 4 seed with a 87-63 win over No. 13 Iona, but the 2023 NCAA tournament first-round game was closer than the favorite likely expected.

    Iona, led by veteran coach Rick Pitino, came out Friday with plenty of confidence and stayed step-for-step with the Huskies throughout the first half.

    After the Gaels went into halftime with a shocking 39-37 lead, many fans praised the job Pitino had done:

    Danny Melvin @dmelvin25

    Rick Pitino masterclass so far

    Dalton @TheNameIsDalt0n

    I'm convinced Rick Pitino could take a minor league hockey team to the tournament at this point

    Edmond Dantés @SpoodyQue1

    Rick Pitino is a top 5 college coach of ALL TIME!

    Michael Walton @ZenMasterMike

    Rick Pitino back at it???

    Mike Safo @MikeSafo

    Coach Pitino always seems to get the best out of his players Kids are leaving it all out there This is fun to watch. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iona?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iona</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a>

    Jai Eugene Sr @JaiEugene3

    Rick Pitino definitely has his guys ready to play!

    Austin Massey @austinmassey247

    This Iona team is so impressive… Pitino has done a special job with this group

    Matt Ehalt @MattEhalt

    Facing Pitino was always gonna be awful. He has Iona ready.

    Patrick Daugherty @RotoPat

    13 IONA needed a details expand Reminder: Coached by Rick Pitino

    The second half was a different story with UConn's talent, athleticism and depth all helping the team take control and eventually pull away. Adama Sanogo was a true force inside, finishing with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while the Gaels had no answer.

    Fans were still impressed that Iona could keep it close. Before the game even ended, Twitter was already speculating about Pitino's next job:

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Rick Pitino about to be on a flight to Rochelle, NY then gonna take a ride to Queens to become St. John's new head coach if they lose.

    Nicholas Huba @ACPressHuba

    Guess we start the Pitino to St John's rumors in about 20 minutes. <a href="https://t.co/6STDS5o9iY">https://t.co/6STDS5o9iY</a>

    Matthew Doyle @MattDoyle76

    Utterly terrified of Providence when Pitino brings these Iona guards with him there next year via the transfer portal. cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/JulianGressel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JulianGressel</a>

    Christopher Boan @cgboan

    Future Georgetown Hoyas head coach Rick Pitino.

    Chris McKinney @chrismck89

    St Johns fans ready for Pitino's welcome party now

    UConn earned the win, but Pitino and Iona stole the show in the first-round battle.

    Pitino already has a legendary resume across more than four decades in basketball. He led both Kentucky and Louisville to national championships, also getting to the Final Four with Providence.

    The 70-year-old has now been linked to several high-profile job openings over the past few weeks, creating uncertainty over his future in Iona.

    Most still agree he has done an outstanding coaching job across three seasons with the Gaels, featuring two trips to the NCAA tournament. Helping his team stay competitive with a superior opponent in UConn is among his most impressive performances.

