Jamaal Williams Rips 'Disrespectful' Lions Contract Offer After Joining Saints in FA

The Detroit Lions showed interest in re-signing running back Jamaal Williams, but they apparently didn't try all that hard to keep him in free agency.

"The offer they gave me, I feel like was very just disrespectful and just showing that they really didn't want me to really be there," Williams told reporters Friday.

Williams ultimately signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

