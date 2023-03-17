X

    Caleb Lohner Named Baylor MVP by Fans After Bears Avoid UCSB March Madness Upset Bid

    Doric SamMarch 17, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 17: Caleb Lohner #33 of the Baylor Bears shoots the ball during the first half against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
    Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

    The third-seeded Baylor Bears opened their first-round game against No. 14 UC Santa Barbara with a subpar effort that looked like they forgot they were playing in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

    Thankfully, an unlikely hero emerged in junior forward Caleb Lohner, who kept the Bears afloat before they pulled away for a 74-56 win over the Gauchos. Lohner scored a season-high 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting while providing excellent energy on the defensive end.

    Baylor struggled with its shooting in the first half, and UCSB took advantage to keep the game close. The Gauchos held a 36-35 lead at halftime, but the Bears woke up in the second half on their way to a dominant finish.

    Lead guard Adam Flagler took over late and finished with 18 points and five assists. Backcourt mate LJ Cryer added some late baskets and totaled 15 points. But Lohner paved the way for the blowout with his best performance of the year after entering the day averaging just 3.0 points per game.

    Fans on Twitter were excited to see Lohner deliver on a major stage to help the Bears stay alive:

    Eric Kelly @EricKellyTV

    Caleb Lohner now has a Baylor career high in points. The clear unquestioned MVP for the Bears in this one.

    Caleb Lohner Named Baylor MVP by Fans After Bears Avoid UCSB March Madness Upset Bid
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Robby McCombs @rtmccombs

    Up to 13 now. Most points since he scored 20 for BYU versus Long Beach State in the NIT last season.

    Parker Rehm @parker_rehm

    What a game for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Baylor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Baylor</a>'s Caleb Lohner off the bench today. He's tied for the team-high with 11 points on 5-5 shooting and has a +/- of +10. Bears lead by 6 with 12:16 remaining. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a>

    Baylor Men's Basketball @BaylorMBB

    📯Chaaaaarge! Taken by Lohner😤 FOLLOWS IT UP WITH A THREE POINTER!<br><br>BU 51, UCSB 43 | 12:45 2H<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CultureOfJOY?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CultureOfJOY</a> <a href="https://t.co/HVUM4L6GqM">pic.twitter.com/HVUM4L6GqM</a>

    Darby Brown @darbyjobrown

    Baylor fans really cheering for Caleb Lohner as he went to the bench. Honestly happy for him.

    David James @DavidDJJames

    Baylor 51 UCSB 45 12:15 left<br><br>Why can't Caleb Lohner stay at either Utah or BYU? Why does he have to go to Baylor and beat UCSB?

    SicEmSports @SicEmSports

    So we all expected Caleb Lohner to lead Baylor with 13 points right?

    Josh Williams @JoshWilliams_14

    Typically hate tweets like these… but I'm in the holiday spirit.<br>January<br>February<br>LOHNER <br>April

    Barstool SicEm @BarstoolSicEm

    LOHNER LEGACY GAME

    Cameron Stuart @realcamstuart

    Caleb Lohner just carrying the Baylor Bears at both ends of the floor in the NCAA tournament. Some things never change.

    Barrett Tomek @BarrettTomek

    Lohner is having the game of his life.

    BearsIllustrated @BaylorBears247

    How big was Caleb Lohner today? A massive performance from a maligned player most of the year. Played so much more in control as well. Love to see it!

    Jackson Posey ✞ @ByJacksonPosey

    FINAL: Baylor 74, UCSB 56<br><br>Caleb Lohner entered the Tournament averaging three points and 3.5 rebounds on 51/20/62 shooting. Today, he dropped a season-high 13 points and five rebounds on 5/5 shooting (1/1 3PT, 2/2 FT).<br><br>Huge performance off the bench from the former BYU forward.

    Despite not being a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, Baylor has the tools to make the Final Four. Players like Lohner give the Bears the depth they need for a deep run in the tournament.

    Baylor will face the winner of No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State in the second round.

    Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.