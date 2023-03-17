Caleb Lohner Named Baylor MVP by Fans After Bears Avoid UCSB March Madness Upset Bid

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The third-seeded Baylor Bears opened their first-round game against No. 14 UC Santa Barbara with a subpar effort that looked like they forgot they were playing in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Thankfully, an unlikely hero emerged in junior forward Caleb Lohner, who kept the Bears afloat before they pulled away for a 74-56 win over the Gauchos. Lohner scored a season-high 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting while providing excellent energy on the defensive end.

Baylor struggled with its shooting in the first half, and UCSB took advantage to keep the game close. The Gauchos held a 36-35 lead at halftime, but the Bears woke up in the second half on their way to a dominant finish.

Lead guard Adam Flagler took over late and finished with 18 points and five assists. Backcourt mate LJ Cryer added some late baskets and totaled 15 points. But Lohner paved the way for the blowout with his best performance of the year after entering the day averaging just 3.0 points per game.

Fans on Twitter were excited to see Lohner deliver on a major stage to help the Bears stay alive:

Despite not being a No. 1 or No. 2 seed, Baylor has the tools to make the Final Four. Players like Lohner give the Bears the depth they need for a deep run in the tournament.

Baylor will face the winner of No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 NC State in the second round.

