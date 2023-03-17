NBA Rumors: Nets' Ben Simmons, Klutch Sports Mutually Agree To Part Ways

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons and his representation, Klutch Sports, have mutually agreed to part ways, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Simmons had been represented by Klutch Sports since being selected No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA draft. The agency negotiated his five-year, $177 million contract extension in 2019.

Klutch Sports represented Simmons from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.

During his five-and-a-half seasons with the 76ers, Simmons was a three-time All-Star and averaged 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals in 194 games from 2018-19 to 2020-21.

The future looked bright for Simmons after he earned three straight All-Star selections, but things took a turn for the worse after the 2021 playoffs when the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Simmons was ripped for his performance in that series against the Hawks. He averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.3 steals in seven games while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

The 26-year-old shouldered much of the blame for Philly's postseason exit, telling reporters after the elimination, "I didn't do enough for my teammates. ... There's a lot of things that I need to work on."

Simmons eventually requested a trade from the Sixers and didn't play at all for the franchise during the 2021-22 season, telling team officials he wasn't mentally ready to play.

Simmons wasn't traded to the Nets until February 2022 in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. During his introductory press conference in Brooklyn, he told reporters "it was a personal thing with me" that resulted in him not wanting to play for the 76ers.

"It was piled up," he added. "A bunch of things that were going on over the years, I wasn't myself. Being happy, taking care of my well-being. It wasn't about the basketball. It wasn't about the money."

Simmons then didn't suit up in a single matchup for Brooklyn last season while recovering from a back injury.

The 26-year-old's injury struggles have continued this season, though he hasn't played well even when healthy. In 42 games, he's averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor.

It's unclear exactly why Simmons and Klutch Sports opted to part ways.