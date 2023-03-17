NBA Rumors: Cavaliers 'Privately Hoping' for Nets Matchup in 2023 NBA Playoffs

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly eyeing a first-round matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as they seek a deep postseason run.

"No one inside the organization would say this publicly—and they shouldn't," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported. "But multiple people I've spoken to recently are privately hoping for a Brooklyn matchup."

The Cavaliers entered Friday fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 44-28 record, while the Nets sit in sixth with a 39-31 mark. Cleveland would either need to move up to the No. 3 seed or hope Brooklyn climbs to No. 5 to make this matchup happen in the first round.

