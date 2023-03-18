Stock Up, Stock Down for Top NFL Draft Prospects After 1st Week of Free Agency

1 of 6

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's no secret that analytics haven't been kind to running backs. The position has been devalued to the point where it's difficult for backs to get large second contracts and there's a stigma around drafting a rusher in the first round.

Bijan Robinson is listed as the fourth-best prospect on the latest Bleacher Report big board and has been ranked that high for a while. He didn't come off the board, however, until he was picked at No. 27 by the Buffalo Bills in the B/R Scouting Department's most recent mock draft.

The good news for the Texas product is that a new team, the Los Angeles Chargers, might be looking for a lead back.

At the beginning of free agency, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler asked for a trade, and the team permitted him to seek one. While nothing further has happened, Ekeler's departure would leave the offense with a significant hole.

Last season, he accounted for 25.9 percent of the Chargers' yards from scrimmage and 43.9 percent of their rushing and receiving touchdowns. To put it in perspective, he had 1,637 total yards; no other player reached 900. His 18 touchdowns were 14 more than the three players who tied for second-most had.

Yes, Los Angeles needs speed at wide receiver, but losing its offensive MVP from a year ago would create an even bigger need—giving Robinson another potential suitor in the first round. One of the positives on Robinson's scouting report is that he's a good pass-catcher who can win on vertical and underneath routes.

While Robinson isn't in the same category as Ekeler in that regard—very few, if any, are—he's the Chargers' next-best option at this point.

Also, it doesn't hurt that the running back-needy Bills haven't signed a rusher in free agency, which should comfortably place the Longhorn as a rare first-round back.