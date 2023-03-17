Bucs GM: Baker Mayfield 'Excited' to Compete with Kyle Trask to Replace Tom Brady

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to enter a new era after the retirement of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, and signing Baker Mayfield was a step in that direction.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement that Mayfield will compete for the starting job, which is an opportunity he relishes:

"Baker is a tough competitor who plays with the kind of passion and confidence that you look for in a quarterback. He's a young veteran with good upside who should thrive in our new offensive system with receivers like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Russell Gage. He had an impressive 2020 season when he led the Browns to their playoff appearance and did some good things during his brief stint with the Rams at the end of last season. I know from speaking with him that he is excited to come in and compete for the starting job."

His main competition will presumably be Kyle Trask, a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2021.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Cleveland Browns, Mayfield is set to play for his fourth NFL team. He split the 2022 season between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 appearances.

The 27-year-old will look to revive his career in Tampa Bay, and he will have a strong chance to do so with a talented offensive core around him.