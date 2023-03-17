Blake Johnston Surfs for 40 Hours to Set New Record, Raises Money for Charity

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former pro surfer Blake Johnston made history and raised money for a good cause on Friday.

Per TMZ Sports, Johnston set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous surfing session at 40 hours to raise money to support the mental health of youth in Australia.

Johnston began his quest for history around 1 a.m. Australia time on Thursday, when he entered the water on the beach in Cronulla. He rode more than 600 waves in nearly two consecutive days before finally ending his journey around 5 p.m. local time on Friday evening.

According to David Wu of Australia's Sky News, Johnston said he felt "pretty cooked" at one point during his marathon session.

"We're so immensely proud of what he's done and what he is setting out to achieve. This is all about honoring the legacy of our amazing dad," Ben Johnston, Blake's brother, said to Sky News Australia's Peter Stefanovic (h/t Wu).

TMZ noted the 40-year-old Johnston teamed up with the Chumpy Pullin Foundation, co-founded by Ben Johnston, to raise money for the cause. The event has raised nearly $350,000 so far.

Per the foundation's official website, its mission is to provide mental health support, education, create community and make a positive difference for youth, marginalized communities, indigenous people and women in sports.

The previous record for the longest consecutive surfing session was 30 hours, 11 minutes, set by Josh Elsin of South Africa in 2016.