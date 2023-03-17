Bulls Rumors: 'Optimism' Lonzo Ball's Career Will Be Revived After Surgery on Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls received unfortunate news this week that point guard Lonzo Ball will need a third knee surgery before being able to return to the court.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Chicago is finding the silver lining in the situation.

"I'm told there is optimism within the Bulls organization and Ball's camp that this procedure is exactly what he needs to revive his career," Charania stated. "There is still no set date for the surgery, but we will continue to provide updates on this situation as things develop. Here's hoping Ball can overcome this and be back on the court, playing at the high level he was playing before his injury."

The Bulls announced on Thursday that Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee that will keep him sidelined indefinitely. Charania reported that the procedure is expected to force Ball to miss "most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season."

The 25-year-old has not played since January 2022, so it will be at least two-and-a-half seasons that he has been off the court. Prior to his injury, he appeared to be a strong fit as the lead point guard for Chicago. He shot a career-high 42.3 percent from three-point range during the 2021-22 season, which was his first with the Bulls after spending two years each with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Without Ball in the lineup, the Bulls have suffered. Last season started out promisingly, but it ended with a first-round playoff exit in five games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago ranks 12th in the Eastern Conference this year with a 31-37 record.

"My main focus has been on returning to the court and getting to a place where I can rejoin my teammates," Ball said in a statement. "This has been a frustrating process, but I'm confident these next steps are the best path forward. ... I can't wait to get back to what I love doing most–playing basketball."

For now, the Bulls will continue to trudge along without him, as they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday night.