NCAA Men's Tournament 2023: B/R Expert Predictions for the 2nd Round

Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton pulled off massive first-round upsets of Purdue and Arizona, offering a great reminder that only a fool thinks they can correctly predict every game of the 2023 NCAA men's tournament.

But fools we be, as Bleacher Report's college basketball experts are back for another round of making predictions for every game.

For each of the 16 Saturday and Sunday contests, we'll sum up what it would take for each team to win before also offering up how you might consider placing a wager. (Lines from DraftKings and updated at 1 a.m. ET Saturday.)

Lastly, our experts will each provide their prediction about which team will win.

