    Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Impress Twitter by Clinching Playoff Berth in Win vs. Pistons

    Francisco RosaMarch 17, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - March 16: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    A great season for the Nuggets got even sweeter Thursday as they became just the second team to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a 119-100 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

    To no one's surprise, Denver was led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, who nearly finished with another triple-double by putting up 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He headlined a red-hot Nuggets team who had all five starters score in double digits.

    The Nuggets have been the team to beat in the Western Conference all season, holding the No. 1 seed for most of the year. So it was only right that they were the first team from the conference to make the playoffs. They join the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the East's top seed.

    Now Denver will look to lock up home-court advantage over the last handful of games remaining.

    Twitter was once again in awe of Jokić and the Nuggets following the game.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Postseason bound ✔️<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a> 🔒 a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs! <a href="https://t.co/ZcrISOTzIY">pic.twitter.com/ZcrISOTzIY</a>

    Denver Nuggets @nuggets

    Joker 🃏<br><br>30 PTS<br>10 REB <br>9 AST <a href="https://t.co/VhWMuAOcrq">pic.twitter.com/VhWMuAOcrq</a>

    Katy Winge @katywinge

    With this Denver Nuggets victory:<br><br>✅ Clinch Playoff spot<br>✅ Division <br>✅ Coach Malone's 400th win

    Katy Winge @katywinge

    The Nuggets ended that game on 31-9 run. <br><br>There was a 16-0 run in that span in the 4th quarter.

    Chris Marlowe @ChrisMarlowe

    History 😎 <a href="https://t.co/H8sl6cpygf">https://t.co/H8sl6cpygf</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Jokic had Wiseman lost 🗺️ <a href="https://t.co/gMu2QiaPPN">pic.twitter.com/gMu2QiaPPN</a>

    ₁₅𝕁𝕠𝕜𝕖𝕀𝕟𝔸𝔹𝕠𝕩 🃏 @JokerWRLD

    me getting ready to declare the nuggets back after having a meltdown on twitter the past week <a href="https://t.co/NoAJTBacfU">pic.twitter.com/NoAJTBacfU</a>

    Tatiana @Tatianaclinares

    Nikola Jokic lead his team to victory tonight. With this win the Denver Nuggets clinched the West and are heading to the playoffs. MVP doing his thing with 30 pts. 10 rebounds and 9 assist. 🃏 <a href="https://t.co/dwKYx3Vr9R">pic.twitter.com/dwKYx3Vr9R</a>

    The win comes at a perfect time for the Nuggets, who had lost four consecutive games coming into Thursday and now regain a 4.5-game lead over the Sacramento Kings at the top of the Western Conference.

    And with big contributions from all their starters scoring at least 15 points, it'll give them some more confidence going into the final stretch of games.

    Denver next takes on the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.