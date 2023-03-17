Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Impress Twitter by Clinching Playoff Berth in Win vs. Pistons

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

A great season for the Nuggets got even sweeter Thursday as they became just the second team to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a 119-100 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

To no one's surprise, Denver was led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, who nearly finished with another triple-double by putting up 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He headlined a red-hot Nuggets team who had all five starters score in double digits.

The Nuggets have been the team to beat in the Western Conference all season, holding the No. 1 seed for most of the year. So it was only right that they were the first team from the conference to make the playoffs. They join the Milwaukee Bucks, who are the East's top seed.

Now Denver will look to lock up home-court advantage over the last handful of games remaining.

Twitter was once again in awe of Jokić and the Nuggets following the game.

The win comes at a perfect time for the Nuggets, who had lost four consecutive games coming into Thursday and now regain a 4.5-game lead over the Sacramento Kings at the top of the Western Conference.

And with big contributions from all their starters scoring at least 15 points, it'll give them some more confidence going into the final stretch of games.

Denver next takes on the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.