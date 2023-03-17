X

    Duke Championed as 'Dangerous' by Fans Following Blowout win vs. Oral Roberts

    Erin WalshMarch 17, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Dereck Lively II #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts as he dunks during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Fans hoping for an Oral Roberts upset of Duke on Thursday night were disappointed as the No. 5 Blue Devils steamrolled the No. 12 Golden Eagles 74-51 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DUKE CRUISES TO THE ROUND OF 32 😈 <a href="https://t.co/KCnYZYtHZP">pic.twitter.com/KCnYZYtHZP</a>

    It was a dominant outing for Duke, which took a 40-23 lead into halftime before tacking on 34 points in the second half.

    Blue Devils junior guard Jeremy Roach and freshman center Dereck Lively II were particularly impressive in the win. Roach posted 23 points two rebounds and three assists, while Lively added four points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

    Thursday's contest was a complete mismatch for Oral Roberts, which saw its leading scorer, Max Abmas, finish with just 12 points, three rebounds and five assists.

    After the game, college basketball fans praised the Blue Devils for their dominance, going as far as to label them a "dangerous" team in this year's tournament:

    Steve Layman @SteveLayman

    Oral Roberts averaged 84 points per game this year. Duke has held it to 45. Blue Devils are a very dangerous five seed.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    I think Duke was underseeded

    Kelly Hines @KellyHinesTW

    A lot of this is Duke's defense, but ORU just can't settle in offensively. Once this team gets going, it's dangerous -- but it has to get going.

    KDWAT @Kylan_Watkins

    Y'all really had duke getting upset🤦🏾‍♂️

    Nate Wimberly WBTV @NateWimberly

    UMMMM... Duke ain't playing around tonight. There will NOT be an upset of the Blue Devils as they have taken a 27 point lead. Have a safe trip home Oral Roberts...

    TJ Eckert @TJEckertKTUL

    Fair to say Oral Roberts ran into a buzzsaw. <br><br>Duke far and away the worst possible matchup for ORU. Length. Athleticism. Strong rebounding team. <br><br>A lot of people watching the Golden Eagles for the 1st time aren't getting a true look at just how good this team is.

    D.J. Short @djshort

    I've seen a lot of people hyping Oral Roberts in this matchup, but maybe they haven't watched Duke over the past month? They are playing at an extremely high level.

    Mike Francesa @MikeFrancesa

    Duke's first half by far the most impressive basketball played today. Not even close!

    Seth Davis @SethDavisHoops

    Incredibly impressive first half by Duke. Blue Devils' defense is championship level.

    Travon Miles @TrayABC11

    The way Duke defends…sheesh. <br><br>Not a big talking point, but it's so impressive.

    Kenny Morales @KennyMoralesTV

    Duke's defense is elite

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    And that'll do it for Jon Scheyer's first NCAA tournament win. This Duke team is playing so well right now.

    Duke is aiming for its first national title since 2014-15 and its sixth overall.

    The Blue Devils will take on the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 13 Louisiana in the next round.

