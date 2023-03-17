Duke Championed as 'Dangerous' by Fans Following Blowout win vs. Oral Roberts

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Fans hoping for an Oral Roberts upset of Duke on Thursday night were disappointed as the No. 5 Blue Devils steamrolled the No. 12 Golden Eagles 74-51 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

It was a dominant outing for Duke, which took a 40-23 lead into halftime before tacking on 34 points in the second half.

Blue Devils junior guard Jeremy Roach and freshman center Dereck Lively II were particularly impressive in the win. Roach posted 23 points two rebounds and three assists, while Lively added four points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Thursday's contest was a complete mismatch for Oral Roberts, which saw its leading scorer, Max Abmas, finish with just 12 points, three rebounds and five assists.

After the game, college basketball fans praised the Blue Devils for their dominance, going as far as to label them a "dangerous" team in this year's tournament:

Duke is aiming for its first national title since 2014-15 and its sixth overall.

The Blue Devils will take on the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 13 Louisiana in the next round.

