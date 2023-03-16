Seahawks Rumors: Drew Lock Agrees to 1-Year, $4M Contract as Geno Smith's Backup

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After signing starter Geno Smith to a long-term deal, the Seattle Seahawks are also returning Smith's backup Drew Lock on a one-year deal. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the deal is worth $4 million but can go up to as much as $7.5 million with incentives.

Lock, 26, didn't play at all last season with Smith starting every game after beating out the fourth-year signal caller for the top job.

Last season was Lock's first with the organization after being traded from Denver in the deal that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

In his three seasons with the Broncos, Lock showed the flashes of potential that made him a First-Team All-SEC selection while at Missouri but he never seemed able to put it all together.

His second season in the league he started 13 games, the most of his career, but struggled mightily. Lock threw for 2,933 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, which tied with Carson Wentz for most in the league in 2020.

He had an 8-13 record as a starter while with the Broncos.

When Lock first arrived in Seattle he did so as a favorite to land the starting job but Smith—who had already been with the organization for three seasons as Wilson's backup—beat him out.

It turned out to be the right call by coach Pete Carroll as Smith not only led Seattle back to the playoffs but won Comeback Player of the Year in his first full season as a starter since his time with the New York Jets, who drafted him in 2013.