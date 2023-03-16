Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: NFL Exec Thinks Former Cowboys RB Will Have 'Humbling' Market

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott was once the NFL's highest-paid running back. Following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, those days might be a far cry from the three-time Pro Bowler's new reality.

Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein spoke to one AFC executive who projected Elliott could sign for $5 million annually on his next contract.

"Think teams are mostly paying for the name," the exec said. "I think the open market will be humbling for him."

