    Ezekiel Elliott Rumors: NFL Exec Thinks Former Cowboys RB Will Have 'Humbling' Market

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Ezekiel Elliott was once the NFL's highest-paid running back. Following his release from the Dallas Cowboys, those days might be a far cry from the three-time Pro Bowler's new reality.

    Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein spoke to one AFC executive who projected Elliott could sign for $5 million annually on his next contract.

    "Think teams are mostly paying for the name," the exec said. "I think the open market will be humbling for him."

