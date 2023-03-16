Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Can't Imagine' Playing Without Ezekiel Elliott After Release

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott entered the NFL together as part of the team's 2016 draft class. So when the Cowboys released Elliott on Wednesday, it understandably hit Prescott hard.

"It's tough. A brother, playing the game with a brother, being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories, and grew up as men with this organization...I really can't imagine taking the field without him, something I don't know if it's completely hit me yet," Prescott told reporters on Thursday.

Elliott was set to count for a $16.7 million cap hit this season, and Dallas freed up close to $11 million in cap space by releasing him. He will still count for a $6 million dead-money hit in 2024. The 27-year-old was a two-time rushing champion, but his numbers declined in recent seasons due to injuries. Still, he should draw a lot of attention on the open market.

"Obviously I've talked to him. I'm hurt, I'm sure he is, but it's more important for me just to be able to support him, I know he's got more opportunities coming his way," Prescott added.

The Cowboys placed their franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard, signifying the team's commitment to him as the lead ball-carrier going forward. Prescott pointed out that Elliott's impact on the locker room will be missed just as much as his production on the field.

"Zeke's a guy that, man, he played this game and did everything about this game the right way. Had fun, did that, but when it was time to lock in. ... Zeke was a guy to follow," Prescott said. "Just of how to be a pro and how to be a pro with a smile on your face, enjoying this game and enjoying life. As I said, I can't imagine him not in the locker room."

Prescott might be missing his friend next season, but he will surely be focused on helping Dallas achieve a better finish to the year after falling in the divisional round of the 2022 playoffs.