Blues Goalie Jordan Binnington Suspended After Altercation with Wild's Ryan Hartman

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman, the NHL department of player safety announced Thursday.

Binnington was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Wild after leaving his crease and punching Hartman in the face with his blocker after the Minnesota forward scored in the second period to give his team a 5-4 lead.

The league said:

"What causes this play to rise to the level of a suspension is the act of a goaltender using his blocker in this manner, the retaliatory nature of the blow, the location and force with which it lands, and the game circumstances under which it occurred.

"Recklessly entering an opponent's goal celebration long after the play has ended for the purposes of seeking retribution will not be tolerated."

