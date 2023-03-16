X

    UVA's Inexplicable Late-Game Failure Stuns Fans as Furman Pulls NCAA Tournament Upset

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    Furman guard JP Pegues, third from right, celebrates with the team after defeating Virginia in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    It only took a few hours for the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament to devolve into chaos.

    Fourth-seeded Virginia snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when a turnover in the final seconds allowed Furman's JP Pegues to hit a game-winning three-pointer.

    The Cavaliers only needed to drain the clock down when Kihei Clark heaved the ball up the court. Garrett Hien intercepted the pass and found Pegues. It was the only three-pointer the sophomore guard made all game.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨<br><br>FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarchMadness?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarchMadness</a> <a href="https://t.co/fSCNKUzboq">pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq</a>

    Late-game execution can always be a bit frenzied in the Big Dance. Thursday might have set a new gold standard. You can't blame Virginia fans for wondering what in the world Clark was thinking.

    Matt Norlander @MattNorlander

    Simply unreal.<br><br>Kihei Clark had one of the headiest plays in 2019 to help SAVE VIRGINIA vs. Purdue on its way to the NCAA Tournament title. <br><br>In 2023, he makes a prayer of a pass that lands in the hands of FURMAN AND THE PALADINS PULL OFF AN INSTANT MARCH MADNESS CLASSIC UPSET.

    Mark Titus @clubtrillion

    Kihei Clark being responsible for one of the smartest passes in NCAA tourney history en route to a national title but also now one of the dumbest passes in NCAA tourney history to choke away a first round game and end his career is the Virginia basketball experience in a nutshell

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Kihei Clark trying to throw that pass from UVA end of the court to Furman's <a href="https://t.co/OLW8PSIJqs">pic.twitter.com/OLW8PSIJqs</a>

    This isn't as bad as UVA losing in the first round as a No. 1 seed, but it's probably pretty close.

    chris long @JOEL9ONE

    The Virginia experience

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    Virginia's last four NCAA Tournament appearances:<br><br>2018: Lose to 16-seed UMBC<br>2019: Win national title<br>2021: Lose to 13-seed Ohio<br>2023: Lose to 13-seed Furman

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Virginia fans watching them lose to a 13-seed <a href="https://t.co/CatLPwZb4G">pic.twitter.com/CatLPwZb4G</a>

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    New plan for Virginia basketball: Tank the regular season, get a lower seed, avoid history.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    Virginia what are we doing?!?!?

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    Virginia with the game on the line <a href="https://t.co/hk0QgTluLp">pic.twitter.com/hk0QgTluLp</a>

    Jay Williams @RealJayWilliams

    Not again UVA… oh my..

    Andrew Perloff @andrewperloff

    I like UVA's strategy ... lose early or win the whole thing. No in-between.

    br_betting @br_betting

    VIRGINIA BETTORS RN <a href="https://t.co/zWZxJEqE8K">pic.twitter.com/zWZxJEqE8K</a>

    The silver lining is that fans should be numb to this kind of heartbreak by now.

    Furman advances to the second round of the tournament for the first time since 1974, when the field was just 25 teams. The Paladins (28-7) will get either No. 5 San Diego State or No. 12 Charleston on Saturday in Orlando, Florida.

