Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Thursday's First-Round Winners and Losers

Down by a dozen with less than 11 minutes remaining in regulation and with regular-season leading scorer Mike Bothwell on the bench with four fouls, it sure looked like the Paladins were done.

After all, how many times in the past decade have we heard someone say that a 10-point deficit against Virginia feels like a 20-point or 30-point deficit against anyone else?

FU didn't give a darn.

Virginia's defense had allowed 59.1 points over its last 10 games. But similar to the 2016 Elite Eight game against Syracuse in which Malachi Richardson got hot and a 48-37 Virginia lead turned into a 59-58 deficit in the blink of an eye, Jalen Slawson was a walking inferno in turning a 50-38 Virginia lead into a 57-54 Furman lead in under six minutes.

Slawson hit a pair of free throws to start the run. Then he assisted on back-to-back Paladin triples. But it was his personal 9-0 run in the span of three possessions that had UVA visibly shook.

Slawson and-one layup.

Slawson three-pointer.

Slawson and-one layup.

Six-point deficit into a three-point lead in 68 seconds' time. That's supposed to be impossible against Virginia, but it happened all the same.

Also supposed to be impossible against Virginia: befuddling Kihei Clark.

The fifth-year senior was playing in the 161st game of his career, but all of that experience went right out the window when he got trapped in the corner with Virginia protecting a two-point lead in the final 10 seconds. UVA had a timeout, but he instead tried to throw the ball the length of the court to Kadin Shedrick—and missed the mark by about 30 feet.

(Hang that in the Louvre next to Chris Webber on the list of most unforgettable tournament moments in which a great player forgot how many timeouts his team had.)

Garrett Hien got the steal and found JP Pegues—who had missed 15 consecutive three-point attempts dating back to the first half of FU's SoCon semifinal—for the cold-blooded, go-ahead three. And though Reece Beekman got a great look at a dagger of his own, it missed the mark and we already have a Cinderella story.

Fun Fact for the road: The program that won the 2019 national championship has now been upset in the first round in three of its last four trips to the dance—all as a No. 4 seed or better. There was this loss to Furman, the 2021 loss to Ohio and, of course, the 2018 loss to UMBC.