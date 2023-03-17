Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Thursday's First-Round Winners and Losers

Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Thursday's First-Round Winners and LosersMarch 17, 2023
Cinderella, say hello to Prince(ton) Charming.
One year after No. 15 Saint Peter's stunned No. 2 Kentucky and two years after No. 15 Oral Roberts upset No. 2 Ohio State, the Princeton Tigers joined a fraternity that just keeps growing.
Got to believe Arizona was one of the most popular picks to at least reach the Elite Eight, but it will be Princeton getting a shot at the Sweet 16 after pulling off a shocking 59-55 victory.
Elsewhere in the same region, No. 13 Furman upset No. 4 Virginia. But that was at least a popular upset pick, so some brackets survived that bit of March chaos.
But even on a day with multiple wild upsets, a favored Mountain West team actually won a tournament game.
Miracles do happen.
If you missed any of the action on the first Thursday of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament or just want to relive it, we've got you covered with the day's biggest winners and losers.
First things first.
Winners: Everyone who won.
Losers: Everyone who lost.
Beat you all to the punch.
This will be added to throughout the night, with all new additions tacked onto the end as we go.
Winner: FU All the Time
Down by a dozen with less than 11 minutes remaining in regulation and with regular-season leading scorer Mike Bothwell on the bench with four fouls, it sure looked like the Paladins were done.
After all, how many times in the past decade have we heard someone say that a 10-point deficit against Virginia feels like a 20-point or 30-point deficit against anyone else?
FU didn't give a darn.
Virginia's defense had allowed 59.1 points over its last 10 games. But similar to the 2016 Elite Eight game against Syracuse in which Malachi Richardson got hot and a 48-37 Virginia lead turned into a 59-58 deficit in the blink of an eye, Jalen Slawson was a walking inferno in turning a 50-38 Virginia lead into a 57-54 Furman lead in under six minutes.
Slawson hit a pair of free throws to start the run. Then he assisted on back-to-back Paladin triples. But it was his personal 9-0 run in the span of three possessions that had UVA visibly shook.
Slawson and-one layup.
Slawson three-pointer.
Slawson and-one layup.
Six-point deficit into a three-point lead in 68 seconds' time. That's supposed to be impossible against Virginia, but it happened all the same.
Also supposed to be impossible against Virginia: befuddling Kihei Clark.
The fifth-year senior was playing in the 161st game of his career, but all of that experience went right out the window when he got trapped in the corner with Virginia protecting a two-point lead in the final 10 seconds. UVA had a timeout, but he instead tried to throw the ball the length of the court to Kadin Shedrick—and missed the mark by about 30 feet.
(Hang that in the Louvre next to Chris Webber on the list of most unforgettable tournament moments in which a great player forgot how many timeouts his team had.)
Garrett Hien got the steal and found JP Pegues—who had missed 15 consecutive three-point attempts dating back to the first half of FU's SoCon semifinal—for the cold-blooded, go-ahead three. And though Reece Beekman got a great look at a dagger of his own, it missed the mark and we already have a Cinderella story.
Fun Fact for the road: The program that won the 2019 national championship has now been upset in the first round in three of its last four trips to the dance—all as a No. 4 seed or better. There was this loss to Furman, the 2021 loss to Ohio and, of course, the 2018 loss to UMBC.
Loser: Big Early Leads in the Afternoon Slate
If you like to play those "First to 10 points" bets, the early slate was great for the favorites*.
West Virginia led 19-6 midway through the first half against Maryland. And Virginia—which hadn't scored 10 points in the first four minutes of a game since January—stormed out to a 10-3 lead in under three minutes. The Cavaliers later pushed that lead to 17-7, so both Virginia schools were up double digits early and had us asking how much longer we had to wait until a third game finally got underway.
To put it lightly, things changed.
Maryland soon thereafter went on a 16-2 run to take a 22-21 lead, and it did not take long at all for Furman to trim Virginia's lead down to one.
In each game, the favorite regained control in the "third quarter." At the respective under-12 media timeouts, West Virginia led 51-43; Virginia was up 50-38.
Yet again, the worm turned.
As just covered, Furman went on an incredible run, scoring 30 points in the final 11 minutes on one of the stingiest defenses in the nation for the upset. Meanwhile, Maryland's Julian Reese racked up 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block just in the final 13 minutes of that comeback victory over the Mountaineers.
Like UVA's Beekman, Kedrian Johnson got a good look at what would have been a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, but it came up just short as Maryland pulled out a 67-65 win.
Bonus loser: 92 percent of brackets. Per Christian Odjakjian of Deacons Daily, only eight percent of brackets on ESPN were still perfect after the second game of the day.
*No. 8 seed Maryland was a two-point underdog against No. 9 seed West Virginia.
Winner: Kansas -22 Tickets, But It Wasn't Easy
It's not until at least midway through the second half that we start to truly believe that a No. 15 or No. 16 seed can pull off a massive upset.
But playing in its first NCAA tournament since 1992—coincidentally, also as a No. 16 seed against No. 1 seed Kansas—Howard sure did make things interesting for the first 15 minutes against the reigning national champions.
Chances are you were locked in on one or both of the early games that went right down to the wire, but this was legitimately a back-and-forth affair for most of the first half. Neither side led by more than six points, and they were all knotted up at 33-33 with five minutes remaining until the intermission.
That's when Kansas woke up and gradually surged ahead.
The Jayhawks closed the first half on a 17-4 run and never let Howard get the margin back down to single digits.
What was a tie game with 5:15 remaining in the first half was also a tie game—from a betting perspective—with 5:15 remaining in the second half. A 22-point favorite in this game, Kansas was up 82-60.
And it refused to take its foot off the gas.
I thought for sure that Kansas—between its short rotation and its gauntlet of a regular-season schedule—would be resting the starters as soon as possible. Instead, late in a blowout, Dajuan Harris Jr. was throwing alley-oops to KJ Adams Jr., and Jalen Wilson was scoring fast-break buckets after steals.
Howard hung in there, though, trimming the deficit back to 21 with just under three minutes remaining. Unfortunately for anyone who had the Bison and the points, they didn't score again.
A late Zach Clemence corner three all but killed the dream of a backdoor cover. Zuby Ejiofor added a putback dunk, just for good measure, finishing off Kansas' 28-point, 96-68 victory.
Loser: Predictive Metrics Have a Brutal Start
- No. 17 West Virginia vs. No. 23 Maryland
- No. 34 Virginia vs. No. 90 Furman
- No. 18 Utah State vs. No. 51 Missouri
I love KenPom.com. Probably more than even most college basketball analysts do. It's a fantastic tool for identifying trends, tendencies, potential mismatches, etc.
Simply put, there's a reason that the spreads and totals that sportsbooks put out are almost always within a point of the KenPom projections for a game—unless there's a major injury/absence that impacts the betting line.
But if you simply used KenPom ratings to fill out your bracket, congrats on joining me in the "0-3 to start the tournament" club. (Factor in the First Four—where Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was the only higher-rated team to win—and it was actually a 1-6 start for KenPom.)
Ratings have since changed, but based on yesterday's rankings, the first three games were:
West Virginia was supposed to win 72-71. Virginia was projected for a 71-66 victory. Utah State should've won 82-79.
Didn't quite work out that way, did it?
At least the WVU and UVA projections were pretty close. Virginia was up four with 15 seconds remaining; West Virginia had a shot to win by one at the buzzer. Even the totals were both relatively close. All hail KenPom.
But Utah State scoring 65 after being projected for 82 was one heck of a whiff.
The Aggies did an OK job of withstanding Missouri's ball pressure. They had 15 turnovers, but the Tigers defense finished a bit below its season average in that regard. The Aggies also shot 69 percent from inside the arc. That really should have been a winning formula for them.
However, a team that shot a fifth-best-in-the-nation 39.3 percent from three-point range during the regular season—facing an opponent whose defense ranked 284th at 35.4 percent allowed from distance—could not buy a long-range bucket. USU missed each of its first 13 three-point attempts and finished 4-of-24.
The Aggies had the same three-point luck in the MWC championship against San Diego State after not once shooting below 25 percent in its first 33 games.
What a brutal time to suddenly forget how to shoot.
Winner: A Mountain West Team, at Long Last (and with a Backdoor Cover)
- 2019: No. 7 Nevada lost 70-61 to No. 10 Florida; No. 8 Utah State lost 78-61 to No. 9 Washington
- 2021: No. 6 San Diego State lost 78-62 to No. 11 Syracuse; No. 11 Utah State lost 65-53 to No. 6 Texas Tech
- 2022: No. 8 Boise State lost 64-53 to No. 9 Memphis; No. 6 Colorado State lost 75-63 to No. 11 Michigan; No. 12 Wyoming lost 66-58 to No. 12 Indiana (play-in game); No. 8 San Diego State lost 72-69 (OT) to No. 9 Creighton
The Mountain West's shortcomings in the NCAA tournament have been well-documented. The league has never had a team reach the Elite Eight, and the past few years have been absolutely brutal.
Not only did the MWC go 0-8 in the last three dances, but most of those losses weren't even close.
And then to start this tournament, No. 11 Nevada got boat-raced 98-73 by Arizona State in the play-in game, followed by No. 10 Utah State losing by 11 to Missouri in the early-afternoon slate.
Go back to Nevada losing to Loyola-Chicago in the 2018 Sweet 16 and the league had lost 11 consecutive games.
But finally, mercifully, in a game that went right down to the wire, San Diego State ended that drought.
Charleston led for most of the first half. San Diego State pulled ahead by nine midway through the second half. But when Charleston had the ball with less than three minutes remaining in a tie game, it felt like the Mountain West was headed for yet another painful first-round exit—in what would have been the league's most egregious loss since both No. 5 UNLV and No. 3 New Mexico lost on the first Thursday of the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Instead, the Aztecs buckled down and looked like the much better team down the stretch. They scored on five of their final six possessions and shut down Charleston on the other end of the floor.
And if you bet the spread in this one, you're either laughing all the way to the bank or crying yourself to sleep tonight. The line closed at Charleston +5.5. It was +4.5 for most of the week. Either way, Micah Parrish got fouled at the buzzer in what was a 61-57 game. The refs put 0.7 seconds back on the clock, and of course he made both free throws to give SDSU a six-point win.
Loser: Arizona's Supposedly Elite Offense
Arizona was the ultimate conundrum this season.
At their peak, the Wildcats were incredible. They beat UCLA twice, had a solid home win over Tennessee and won neutral-site games against each of San Diego State, Indiana and Creighton. They also swept USC and would've gotten three wins over Arizona State if Desmond Cambridge Jr. hadn't made that 60-foot heave in Tucson.
But at their floor, the Wildcats were oh so frustrating to watch.
That free-flowing offense that seemed capable of dropping 90 points on anyone would occasionally lay a colossal egg, held below 70 points in the blowout losses to Oregon, Washington State and Utah.
(In case you haven't memorized the entire 68-team field, no, none of those teams made the dance.)
It seemed like they just got bored in those games, though. Took those opponents for granted and couldn't recover.
Surely they'd play with a renewed sense of focus in the NCAA tournament, right?
Yikes.
An offense that entered the day fourth in the nation per KenPom wilted in spectacular fashion, particularly late in each half.
An Oumar Ballo free throw with 3:58 remaining before the intermission was Arizona's final point scored in the first half. And then after taking a 55-50 lead with 4:45 remaining in regulation, the Wildcats were held scoreless the rest of the way.
Their great frontcourt duo had a solid day. Azuolas Tubelis had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals. Ballo finished with 13 points and 12 boards. But Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson combining for five points, four assists and five turnovers was a fatal flaw against Princeton.
I'm not about to take the time to look up how many four-minute scoring droughts Arizona had prior to today, but it certainly couldn't have been many, considering it was averaging 82.7 points and had not previously been held below 58 points in a game.