NBA MVP Odds 2023: Joel Embiid New Betting Favorite over Nikola Jokić, Giannis

Joel Embiid is the new betting favorite for the 2022-23 NBA MVP award after helping the Philadelphia 76ers win their sixth straight game.

Odds on March 16 (via FanDuel):

Joel Embiid: +100

Nikola Jokić: +160

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +370

Jayson Tatum: +10000

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić had long been considered the favorite to win his third straight MVP award and was listed at -350 earlier this week, per David Purdum of ESPN. The center is still averaging a triple double with 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game, although his team has been struggling with four straight losses.

Though the Nuggets still have the best record in the West at 46-23, the 76ers have a better record (46-22) thanks to their six-game winning streak. Embiid has been especially impressive with at least 30 points in each game, including a dominant performance in Wednesday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks.

Embiid is now leading the NBA in scoring with 33.5 points per game, a jump from last year when he won the scoring title with 30.6 per game. He's also averaging 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game during an all-around impressive season.

After finishing second in MVP voting the past two years, Embiid now has a chance to finally win the award.

Giannis Antetokounmpo still shouldn't be counted from the MVP race, though. He's the best player on the best team in the NBA. The two-time MVP is averaging a career-high 31.5 points with 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the 50-19 Milwaukee Bucks.

