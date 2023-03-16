Giants Rumors: Former Colts WR Parris Campbell Agrees to Contract After Waller Trade

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants' revamp of their passing attack reportedly continued Thursday with the addition of wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Jordan Schultz of the Score reported the NFC East team agreed to a deal with the Ohio State product, which comes after they landed tight end Darren Waller in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, it is a one-year contract, with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reporting the financial terms.

New York's commitment to bolstering its pass-catching weapons makes sense after agreeing to a four-year, $160 million contract with Daniel Jones this offseason. It removed any doubt regarding whether he was the long-term franchise quarterback, so putting him in the best position to succeed is the ideal way for the contract to play out.

Campbell isn't the headliner Waller is, but he joins a wide receiver group that didn't have a single player with more than 724 receiving yards last year.

He should fit right into a group that isn't reliant on a single star but instead on contributions from multiple sources after a career season in 2022.

The 25-year-old posted 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts, which were all career-high marks after he dealt with injuries and inconsistent production during his first three seasons.

Indianapolis selected Campbell with a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, and he couldn't have picked a better time for his breakout effort than right before free agency.

The result is a new deal with the Giants, and he figures to have plenty of open space to exploit in the secondary with opposing defenses so focused on Waller and Saquon Barkley. That should help him use his speed to beat press coverage from cornerbacks and help the NFC East team make another run at the playoffs.