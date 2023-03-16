Tracking How Many Perfect Brackets Remain in 2023 March Madness NCAA Men's Tournament

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Creating a perfect men's NCAA tournament bracket is nearly an impossible task, but fans will keep their hopes up as long as possible as March Madness continues.

Through the first two games Thursday, just 10.67 percent of the brackets remain perfect.

No. 13 Furman pulled off the first big upset of the tournament with a wild 68-67 win over No. 4 Virginia, knocking out a large portion of brackets.

The NCAA tournament started with a true toss-up on paper between Maryland and West Virginia, eliminating a significant portion of perfect brackets with the Terrapins' victory:

The number will continue to dwindle with bigger upsets throughout the first round.

With 63 games to pick overall, fans still shouldn't hold their breath that they'll complete a perfect bracket. There is a one in 9.2 quintillion chance of getting all of your picks correct, per Mike Benzie of NCAA.com.

It does get slightly easier when you factor in seeds, especially noting No. 1 seeds have only lost once to a No. 16 in men's NCAA tournament history.

Upsets still happen, and teams that are heavily picked to make the Final Four often lose in the first two rounds.

In 2022, all perfect brackets were ruined by the second day of the first round, per Benzie.

Competitors will look to last a little longer during the 2023 event.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.