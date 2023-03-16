Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm F--king Desperate' to Win 3rd MVP, 2nd NBA Title

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Having already put together a Hall-of-Fame resume, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is still as hungry as ever in his pursuit of individual and team accolades.

In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Antetokounmpo explained why he's "f--king desperate" to win a third MVP and a second championship:

"I'm obsessed. I'm scared to lose what God has gave me and the life that I've provided for my kids and my brothers and for my mom, you know? I'm scared. So I f---king work as hard as I can, because I don't want to lose this s--t. And it's not gonna stop until I'm out of this league. So I do have the trophies somewhere. But I try not to look at them, because I want to win another one. I do want to. But I don't want to go and say it. I don't want to beg. I want my game to speak for itself."

