    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I'm F--king Desperate' to Win 3rd MVP, 2nd NBA Title

    Adam WellsMarch 16, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after drawing a foul against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on March 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bucks defeated the Suns 116-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Having already put together a Hall-of-Fame resume, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is still as hungry as ever in his pursuit of individual and team accolades.

    In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Antetokounmpo explained why he's "f--king desperate" to win a third MVP and a second championship:

    "I'm obsessed. I'm scared to lose what God has gave me and the life that I've provided for my kids and my brothers and for my mom, you know? I'm scared. So I f---king work as hard as I can, because I don't want to lose this s--t. And it's not gonna stop until I'm out of this league. So I do have the trophies somewhere. But I try not to look at them, because I want to win another one. I do want to. But I don't want to go and say it. I don't want to beg. I want my game to speak for itself."

