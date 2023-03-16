X

    Report: Lakers, Austin Reaves Want New Contract; Teams Eye SG in 2023 NBA Free Agency

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Austin Reaves is scheduled for restricted free agency this offseason, but he and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly don't want him to go anywhere.

    During a discussion with the Athletic's Jovan Buha on the HoopsHype podcast, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto said the two sides "want to get a deal done" even though "multiple teams have Reaves on their free-agency radar."

