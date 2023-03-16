NBA Rumors: Lakers Won't Pursue Kyrie Irving Contract or Anthony Davis Trade in FA

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Based on how the Los Angeles Lakers have played since remaking their roster at the trade deadline, they may not be inclined to pursue a Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade deal for Anthony Davis this offseason.

Appearing on the HoopsHype podcast, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said people in the Lakers organization would prefer to run things back with this current group of players next season.

"From what I've been told, they're not going to be pursuing Kyrie Irving this offseason… To my knowledge and to what I've been told, the Kyrie ship, I think, has sailed. You never want to say never. That could easily change, but as of right now, their plan is to run this (team) back," Buha explained.

