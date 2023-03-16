X

    Warriors Roasted by Twitter for Wasting Steph Curry's Brilliance in Loss vs. Clippers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 16, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the LA Clippers on March 15, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    Basketball is a team sport. Stephen Curry is painfully aware of it at the moment.

    The Golden State Warriors superstar went off on Wednesday night, putting up 50 points on 20-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from three, but it still wasn't enough in a 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

    NBA @NBA

    Steph just TOOK OVER Q3, dropping 21 in the quarter 👨‍🍳<br><br>He's got 41 PTS and 7 threes<br><br>📺: Live on ESPN <a href="https://t.co/XnYAvSiVJm">pic.twitter.com/XnYAvSiVJm</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Back-to-back Steph buckets 🔥<br><br>He has 47 PTS on ESPN ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/VnVhqTH1Kd">pic.twitter.com/VnVhqTH1Kd</a>

    The issue? Golden State's four other starters combined for just 39 points, while the Golden State defense couldn't seem to string together consecutive stops against the Clippers offense.

    Kawhi Leonard was excellent in his own right, putting up 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Paul George added 24 points and seven assists.

    But the story on Wednesday was Curry's big night being wasted, and NBA Twitter was not feeling his supporting cast—or the game's referees—one bit:

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    How Steph carrying the Warriors <a href="https://t.co/9f6v8Xd8t5">pic.twitter.com/9f6v8Xd8t5</a>

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Curry finishes with 50 points, but that's still not enough. The Warriors lose their ninth straight road game.<br><br>This is Curry's second 50-point game this season, both of which are Warriors losses. Before this season, GSW was 8-2 in his career when he scored 50.

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    High-intensity, high-quality game. Fifty points for Steph Curry. But the result is a familiar one for the Warriors. Another road loss. Ninth straight road loss. They finish 0-4 in LA this season. Clippers jump a game ahead of them. Warriors drop to the #6 seed.

    Guru @DrGuru_

    Steph Curry deserves better. <a href="https://t.co/Qml9Wo4LWk">pic.twitter.com/Qml9Wo4LWk</a>

    omo mustard @yungmustard23

    A historic performance from Curry but once again the Warriors issues make it null and void smh<br><br>The defensive issues continue, the shot making outside of Steph stays inconsistent and the bench continues to struggle on both ends<br><br>This team looks cooked. <a href="https://t.co/2HFi92gUQl">pic.twitter.com/2HFi92gUQl</a>

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    Steph Curry took that losing road record for the Warriors very personally tonight. Dude is absolutely refusing to let his team die.

    KENNY BEECHAM @KOT4Q

    Curry just gave us a masterful quarter but they just cant get stops

    Jim Park🏀🌌 @Sheridanblog

    Curry is the only reason this isn't a 15-point deficit at least. The road woes continue from a defensive standpoint.

    jac @jaccculpo

    Warriors are an unserious team this season idk what else to say, they consistently lose games where Curry is damn near perfect idk what to say

    Dave DuFour @DaveDuFourNBA

    I've never seen a guy get a worse whistle than Stephen Curry

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    Steph Curry vs. the Universe

    So many patterns continued on Wednesday night. The Warriors are simply awful on the road, now 7-27 when they travel. They got smashed on the boards, giving up an astonishing 16 offensive rebounds to the Clippers. The defense just couldn't consistently get stops.

    And while Curry was brilliant, nobody stepped up to be that No. 2 guy the team really needed against the Clippers.

    This just isn't the same team as last year, and the result was the Dubs dropping to 36-34 on the season and down to the No. 6 seed in the West. The Clippers leapfrogged them, meanwhile, moving up to 37-33 and fifth in the conference.

    This one in particular will be a tough pill to swallow. The Warriors blew a vintage Curry performance.