Warriors Roasted by Twitter for Wasting Steph Curry's Brilliance in Loss vs. Clippers

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Basketball is a team sport. Stephen Curry is painfully aware of it at the moment.

The Golden State Warriors superstar went off on Wednesday night, putting up 50 points on 20-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from three, but it still wasn't enough in a 134-126 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The issue? Golden State's four other starters combined for just 39 points, while the Golden State defense couldn't seem to string together consecutive stops against the Clippers offense.

Kawhi Leonard was excellent in his own right, putting up 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Paul George added 24 points and seven assists.

But the story on Wednesday was Curry's big night being wasted, and NBA Twitter was not feeling his supporting cast—or the game's referees—one bit:

So many patterns continued on Wednesday night. The Warriors are simply awful on the road, now 7-27 when they travel. They got smashed on the boards, giving up an astonishing 16 offensive rebounds to the Clippers. The defense just couldn't consistently get stops.

And while Curry was brilliant, nobody stepped up to be that No. 2 guy the team really needed against the Clippers.

This just isn't the same team as last year, and the result was the Dubs dropping to 36-34 on the season and down to the No. 6 seed in the West. The Clippers leapfrogged them, meanwhile, moving up to 37-33 and fifth in the conference.

This one in particular will be a tough pill to swallow. The Warriors blew a vintage Curry performance.