Nevada Blasted as Undeserving by Fans After Blowout Loss vs. Arizona State

Nevada suffered a blowout loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils 98-73 in the First Four of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday night at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, and the selection committee has to be questioning the decision to put the Wolf Pack in the tournament.

Both Nevada and Arizona State snuck into the tournament as two of the last four teams into the 68-team bracket, but now fans aren't so sure the Wolf Pack deserved a spot to begin with following Wednesday's loss.

Nevada was outplayed from start to finish, entering halftime down 53-26 after a disappointing first-half showing. The Wolf Pack played better in the second half, as Will Baker (17 points) and Tré Coleman (14 points) tried to lead a comeback, but it was too little, too late for Nevada.

Following the loss, fans ripped Nevada for being undeserving of a chance to play in the biggest tournament of the year:

Nevada was selected to the tournament despite losing three straight games to Wyoming, UNLV and San Jose State—all non-NCAA tournament teams—prior to Selection Sunday.

Many basketball fans were puzzled by the decision to give the Wolf Pack a First Four berth, and their performance on Wednesday only confirmed that skepticism.

Arizona State's DJ Horne (20 points), Desmond Cambridge Jr. (17 points) and Jamiya Neal (16 points) paced the Sun Devils on Wednesday, and that trio is going to need to continue playing at a high level if they hope to advance further in the NCAA tournament.

The Sun Devils are set to face TCU in the West Region's first round later this week.

