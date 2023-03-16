X

    D'Angelo Russell, Lakers Mocked by Twitter for Loss to Rockets Without LeBron James

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 16, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 15: JaeSean Tate #8 of the Houston Rockets shoots the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 15, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers entered their road game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday without superstars LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (rest on a back-to-back), but there was reason for optimism.

    Simply put, the rebuilding Rockets entered Wednesday with a Western Conference-worst 16-52 record. They are looking toward winning in the future, not the present. That isn't the case with the Lakers, who retooled their roster prior to the trade deadline and remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

    However, the Lakers laid an egg in a 114-110 loss that wasn't as close as the score may indicate. L.A. never led after the first 30 seconds and trailed by double digits for much of the game. The Lakers were losing by as much as 18 points and fell behind by 14 at halftime.

    L.A. scored 11 points in the final 1:08 to cut the deficit, but the Lakers never made this a one-possession game in the second half at any juncture.

    Seven Rockets scored in double digits, led by Kevin Porter Jr. and his 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting alongside nine rebounds and six assists. Houston shot 52.8 percent as a team, out-rebounded L.A. 51-36 and scored 78 points in the paint. In other words, it's clear how much L.A. missed Davis.

    Houston committed 18 turnovers to L.A.'s 10, but the Lakers shot just 37.8 percent from the field and made only 11-of-44 three-pointers. Austin Reaves tried to will the Lakers to a win with 24 points and seven dimes off the bench, but it wasn't meant to be.

    The backcourt combo of Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell struggled in particular, with the two shooting a combined 11-of-34 (7-of-23 from three-point range).

    The new-look Lakers have largely been playing well of late, even without James, who has been sidelined for all of March. But this was ultimately an ugly loss on a night where the Lakers had a chance to move to .500, and Twitter let it be known.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    We don't deserve anything better than the play in<br><br>Just consider that a win atp <br><br>We beat the odds to have a shot at that <br><br>Unserious

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    THE LAKERS LOSE TO THE 16 WIN ROCKETS. WE ARE ALLERGIC TO .500 BASKETBALL 😭 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKESHOW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKESHOW</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q5paSxafHv">pic.twitter.com/Q5paSxafHv</a>

    AD FANATIC @tywow28

    We need answers. The lakers knew AD was going to sit this game. They have an open roster spot and refused to sign a center. Unserious franchise <a href="https://t.co/ECD6SoiraX">pic.twitter.com/ECD6SoiraX</a>

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    u just honestly have to give the lakers decision makers credit for tonight <br><br>an absolute scheduled win u botched because u decided to load manage the best player on the team during the must win stretch of the year <br><br>this is truly an impressive unforced error by the lakers👏🏼👏🏼

    J @JaimeMorales

    AD sitting out with 12 games left in the szn, thanks again. <a href="https://t.co/0ZBxyvQR0M">pic.twitter.com/0ZBxyvQR0M</a>

    𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙞⚡️ @PlayoffShai

    D'Angelo "better than Westbrook" Russell tonight:<br><br>29% FG<br>27% 3PT<br>12 missed shots<br>4 turnovers<br>Lost to Houston <br>Lakers remain as the 10th seed 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/42SIDSwfgz">pic.twitter.com/42SIDSwfgz</a>

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Lakers have acted like an organization that has zero margin for error all season…<br><br>That arrogance will show itself in the most ignorant ways. Tonight is the perfect example. <br><br>Front Office. Coaching. Star players.

    🎗NBA•Fan🎗 @Klutch_Klient23

    There's no time to rest AD lol. The Lakers forcing AD to sit being in the position they are is punting the year lol.

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Lakers have 12 games left and one BTB …LeBron isn't playing for another week or two at least <br><br>I'm seriously confused what was the cost/benefit analysis to encourage AD to not play….and also on AD end why there wasn't a strong pushback and dismissal of it.

    Letting Go @ProvideContext

    Lakers aren't unlucky. <br>Injuries happen. <br>Bad reffing happens. <br><br>But here is the reality.<br><br>The only piece of actual "Terrible Luck" this team has had, is their Management and their hand picked HC.

    The Lakers will look to rebound on Friday at home against the Dallas Mavericks.