    Dominican Republic Stuns MLB Twitter After Elimination from 2023 WBC in Pool Play

    Erin WalshMarch 16, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 15: Julio Rodríguez #44 of Team Dominican Republic stands on the field prior to Game 10 of Pool D between Team Puerto Rico and Team Dominican Republic at loanDepot Park on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The Dominican Republic was supposed to be one of the best teams at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but they won't get the chance to battle for a title after being eliminated in pool play on Wednesday.

    Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic 5-2 on Wednesday at loanDepot Park in Miami to improve to advance to the quarterfinals.

    The Dominicans also fell to Venezuela, the Pool D winner, 5-1 on March 11. They beat Nicaragua 6-1 on Monday and Israel 10-0 on Tuesday before dropping Wednesday's game.

    The Puerto Ricans were dominant from start to finish on Wednesday as Francisco Lindor (New York Mets), Enrique Hernández (Boston Red Sox), MJ Melendez (Kansas City Royals) and Christian Vázquez (Minnesota Twins) all drove in runs.

    The highlight of the evening was Lindor's Little League home run that center fielder Julio Rodríguez misplayed in the top of the fifth inning to give Puerto Rico a 5-1 lead.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    FRANCISCO LINDOR LITTLE LEAGUE INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN 🤯 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MLBONFOX</a>)<a href="https://t.co/WkkP2idKDm">pic.twitter.com/WkkP2idKDm</a>

    With the likes of Manny Machado (San Diego Padres), Wander Franco (Tampa Bay Rays), Sandy Alcantara (Miami Marlins), Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox), Jeremy Peña (Houston Astros), Juan Soto (Padres) and Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) on their roster, the Dominican Republic was expected to dominate this year's World Baseball Classic.

    Instead, the Dominicans will head home wondering what could have been, and baseball Twitter was left stunned by the team's early exit:

    Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser

    Puerto Rico beats the Dominican Republic 5-2 in Miami.<br><br>Puerto Rico advances to the quarterfinals. The Dominican Republic, favored to win the WBC, is eliminated in the first round.

    Katie Woo @katiejwoo

    Incredible. Edwin Díaz strikes out the side. Puerto Rico stuns Dominican Republic, defeating the tournament favorite 5-2 and bouncing them from the World Baseball Classic.

    Tyler Maun @TylerMaun

    The Dominican Republic put together one of the most talented rosters in baseball history.<br><br>They're out in the first round. The World Baseball Classic is absolutely wild.

    Ian Hest @IanHest

    This WBC was basically designed for DR to at least make the final…and they don't even get out of the group

    Brandy Flores @_brandyflores

    WOW I had the DR taking the whole thing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/worldbaseballclassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#worldbaseballclassic</a>

    Adnan Virk @adnansvirk

    Stunning upset. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PuertoRico?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PuertoRico</a> knocks out the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DominicanRepublic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DominicanRepublic</a> and that vaunted lineup! <a href="https://twitter.com/WBCBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WBCBaseball</a>

    Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13

    Puerto Rico advances and the Dominican Republic is eliminated!!!<br><br>WBC IS WILD!!!!

    Herb Lawrence @Ecnerwal23

    Puerto Rico advances to the quarterfinals <br><br>Dominican Republic eliminated <br><br>Wow<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/worldbaseballclassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#worldbaseballclassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZNLDTg4hRM">pic.twitter.com/ZNLDTg4hRM</a>

    Players from the Dominican Republic will now go back to Major League Baseball spring training with their respective clubs. It was a disappointing exit for such a great lineup, but many of these players will get another shot at winning a World Baseball Classic in another four years.

    Puerto Rico, meanwhile, will play Mexico on Saturday in the quarterfinal round, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.