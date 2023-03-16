Joel Embiid Gets MVP Love from NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued to build his case for this year's NBA MVP award by dropping 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in a 118-109 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Cavs came into this game missing a defensive star in center Jarrett Allen (eye contusion). That proved to be a big problem in defending Embiid, who had 24 points and nine rebounds by halftime.

Embiid added nine more points in the third and followed that up with a step-back, bank-shot three in the fourth to give the 76ers a 108-99 edge with 5:19 remaining.

Cleveland cut the lead down to as little as three, but Tyrese Maxey immediately responded with a three-pointer to keep the Cavs at arm's length.

This night was all about Embiid, though. His defensive efforts routinely led to chances on the other end, as evidenced by these two blocks.

In the end, Embiid was able to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight win to improve to 46-22, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

The MVP love was prevalent on Twitter after this performance.

Embiid and the 76ers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.