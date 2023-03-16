X

    Joel Embiid Gets MVP Love from NBA Twitter as 76ers Beat Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 16, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid continued to build his case for this year's NBA MVP award by dropping 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in a 118-109 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

    The Cavs came into this game missing a defensive star in center Jarrett Allen (eye contusion). That proved to be a big problem in defending Embiid, who had 24 points and nine rebounds by halftime.

    Embiid added nine more points in the third and followed that up with a step-back, bank-shot three in the fourth to give the 76ers a 108-99 edge with 5:19 remaining.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    ...so this just happened. <a href="https://t.co/mJw8iikkoY">pic.twitter.com/mJw8iikkoY</a>

    Cleveland cut the lead down to as little as three, but Tyrese Maxey immediately responded with a three-pointer to keep the Cavs at arm's length.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    TYRESE TRIPLE. ☄️ <a href="https://t.co/IbAsnjb1og">pic.twitter.com/IbAsnjb1og</a>

    This night was all about Embiid, though. His defensive efforts routinely led to chances on the other end, as evidenced by these two blocks.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    big block ➡️ transition two. <a href="https://t.co/JvxT8z31Of">pic.twitter.com/JvxT8z31Of</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    top 2 not 2 NBA duo. <a href="https://t.co/KeG2c6gTtJ">pic.twitter.com/KeG2c6gTtJ</a>

    In the end, Embiid was able to lead the 76ers to their sixth straight win to improve to 46-22, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference at the moment.

    The MVP love was prevalent on Twitter after this performance.

    215muse @215muse

    Joel Embiid tonight:<br><br>- 36 pts<br>- 18 reb <br>- 3 ast<br>- 4 blk<br>- 63/40/100% 🔥<br><br>He cannot be stopped ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVP</a> <a href="https://t.co/XjQafSf6mI">pic.twitter.com/XjQafSf6mI</a>

    Embiid and the 76ers will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.