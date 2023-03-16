Report: Alexander Mattison, Vikings Agree to Contract amid Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will be keeping at least one of their veteran running backs.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings agreed to re-sign Alexander Mattison to a two-year deal worth $7 million with $6.35 million in guarantees. Its value can increase to $8 million with incentives.

This decision is all the more notable considering ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Dalvin Cook might be traded this offseason with the NFC North team "open for business."

Minnesota already lost two notable players when it cut wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks this offseason, but Cook would be the most glaring subtraction. Yet the team remains last in the league in cap space, and with the running back reportedly unwilling to take a pay cut, there is a risk that the four-time Pro Bowler is shipped out.

That makes keeping Mattison all the more important.

He is nowhere near the player Cook is, but he has proven to be one of the more effective backups in the league in recent years. The Boise State product scored a career-high six touchdowns last season despite seeing just 89 total touches.

Mattison also ran for more than 400 yards in each of his first three seasons in the league, taking advantage of spot opportunities when Cook was sidelined with injury concerns or on the bench at times.

It might be a risk for the Vikings to rely on him to be the primary playmaker in the backfield, seeing how he has never had more than 134 carries in a season, but they can at least take solace knowing he is familiar with the offense and someone who could thrive with a larger role.

Perhaps the team would then look to address the running back depth chart with a late-round draft pick if it did trade Cook down the line.

For now, though, Mattison is staying put, regardless of what the plan is for the starter.