Warriors' Andre Iguodala to Undergo Surgery on Fractured Wrist Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that forward Andre Iguodala will have surgery next week on his fractured left wrist.

He suffered the injury during Monday's 123-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. A timetable for his return has not been established, though the Warriors noted they would update the situation after his surgery.

Iguodala, 39, has only played eight games for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14.1 minutes per game. He didn't play until January with what the team dubbed "left hip injury management" after only appearing in 31 games last campaign during the regular season and seven playoff games.

It's clear at this point in his career that Iggy's best days are long behind him, but he's remained an important locker room presence for the Warriors. Head coach Steve Kerr was adamant that he wanted Iguodala to return this season.

"I can tell you this, we have a way better chance to win a title and repeat if Andre is on our roster," he told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami in September. "I think he can still play; he showed that last year. And he's just huge for our internal leadership and guidance. We've got so many young guys. We need Andre's presence. So I really hope he comes back."

Superstar Stephen Curry also made it clear he wanted Iguodala back. Iguodala said on his podcast in September that he considered retiring before Curry intervened.

"Then [Steph's] like, 'Nope, we're going to need you back for another one,' and I'm like, 'I'm letting you know now, Steph, this is the last one,'" he said.

The four-time champion and one-time All-Star has become a fixture for Golden State. Even if his on-court role is fairly reduced at this point, he will be missed during his likely extended absence.