Grizzlies' Ja Morant Says He 'Made a Bad Mistake' by Flashing Gun in IG Live Video

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant discussed his extended absence from the team on Wednesday during an interview with former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose.

Morant has been away from the Grizzlies since he was captured in an Instagram live video holding a gun at a nightclub outside of Denver on March 4.

"The gun wasn't mine. It's not who I am. I don't condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. Made a bad mistake," Morant told Rose. "I can see an image I've painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But, in the future, I'm gonna show everybody who Ja really is, what I'm about and change this narrative."

