Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Jets' Fantasy Outlook After Trade

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The inevitable is now a reality after the New York Jets finally agreed on trade compensation with the Green Bay Packers to bring four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here's a look at how the Rodgers move affects the team from a fantasy perspective.

Aaron Rodgers

Last year was not the best of seasons for Rodgers, who finished 13th in fantasy points among quarterbacks. He was a borderline starter at best all year, as he had a hit-and-miss rapport with his receivers.

There's reason to believe a change of scenery will do the 39-year-old good, though.

For starters, he now has a potential bona fide star in second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards last season despite playing with four different QBs.

Former Packers wideout Allen Lazard should slide in as the team's No. 2 wideout, so Rodgers will continue that good relationship with him in New York.

The veteran also reunites with his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, who was on the Packers' staff when the signal-caller won MVP in 2020 and 2021.

All in all, there's cause for optimism for Rodgers in 2023. He should be a solid QB1 in fantasy rankings.

Garrett Wilson

The Ohio State product was the No. 21 scoring wide receiver in fantasy football last year despite having the most unsettled signal-caller situation in the league.

Zach Wilson started nine games for the Jets and finished dead last in the NFL in quarterback rating.

Garrett Wilson should get a natural boost with Rodgers running the show. He's a strong candidate to finish as a top-10 wide receiver in 2023 simply due to the quarterback upgrade alone.

The 22-year-old also scored just four touchdowns last year, and he's due for improvement in that area as well.

Allen Lazard

Lazard should operate as the No. 2 wide receiver in this offense after inking a four-year, $44 million contract. He was the de facto top wide receiver for the Packers last year and turned in 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns. His 100 targets led the team.

It's hard seeing the 27-year-old top those numbers in an offense with plenty of mouths to feed. For starters, 100 targets isn't likely when Rodgers has to spread the ball around to Wilson, Corey Davis, Tyler Conklin, the running backs, etc.

Still, Lazard has proved to be an efficient possession receiver, catching 65.3 percent of his targets for 13.2 yards per reception. He's a solid third wideout or flex option in points-per-reception leagues.

Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman



The plan was for Corey Davis to lead the Jets' wide receiver corps in 2021 after he signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract. Two years later, it appears he won't be a major factor in the New York offense.

Wilson and Lazard will be the clear top two options for Rodgers. However, the Jets are reportedly targeting the quarterback's old teammate, Randall Cobb, per Schefter.

That would muddle the pass-catching situation for Davis, who has played 22 of a possible 34 games for the Jets and amassed 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and six scores.

Making matters more complicated is the arrival of former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman, who caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games in 2022. A groin injury held him out for much of the season, but he underwent successful surgery in February.

Hardman's speed and elusiveness should enable him to earn more targets in the Jets' offense, but he's looking like a WR4 right now in New York.

Ultimately, it's hard to trust Davis or Hardman in fantasy in 2023 given their presumed roles on the depth chart.