Jadeveon Clowney, John Johnson III Released by Browns with Post-June 1 Designations

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are releasing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III with post-June 1 designations, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Releasing Clowney will save the Browns $1.6 million in 2023, per Spotrac. They'll also take on $6.4 million in dead cap in 2024.

Cutting Johnson will save Cleveland $9.8 million in 2023. The Browns will also incur dead cap charges of $3.8 million in 2023 and $8.9 million in 2024.

Clowney spent the last two seasons of his career with the Browns.

The 30-year-old had an impressive 2021 campaign, posting nine sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits in 14 games.

However, he wasn't as effective in 2022, posting two sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 28 tackles, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in 12 games.

With Clowney's play having declined last season and Cleveland needing to clear cap space, it's no surprise the Browns opted to release the three-time Pro Bowler and No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft.

Johnson also spent the last two seasons of his career in Cleveland.

During the 2021 season, he posted three interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, 61 tackles and two quarterback hits in 15 games. He followed that up with one interception, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 101 tackles in 17 games.

The 27-year-old hadn't lived up to the three-year, $33.75 million contract he signed with the franchise as a free agent in 2021 and he was long expected to be traded or released this winter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Feb. 28 that the Browns were expected to pursue Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III as a replacement for Johnson. However, he already agreed to a four-year, $64 million deal with the Falcons, so Cleveland will have to look elsewhere for another safety.

The Browns currently have $19.9 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.