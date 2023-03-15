Flyers' Daniel Briere Calls Video of Son Carson Damaging Wheelchair 'Inexcusable'

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere, the son of interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, is under investigation after being captured on security camera footage pushing a woman's wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar on Saturday night.

Mercyhurst University said in a statement, via TMZ Sports:

"Late this afternoon, Mercyhurst University became aware of the disturbing video in which one of our student-athletes is seen pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a local establishment. Our Office of Student Conduct and Department of Police and Safety are investigating."

On Tuesday, Twitter user Julia Zukowski published security camera footage that shows Briere and another man walking up a flight of stairs before engaging in a short conversation. Briere is then seen on video sitting in the wheelchair before shoving it down the stairs and entering the bar area.

Zukowski added that the wheelchair was left at the top of the stairs because the owner of the chair "physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms," which were only located on the lower level.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," Briere said in a statement. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgement."

Daniel Briere added:

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media yesterday. They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

Zukowski has since set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to replace the victim's damaged wheelchair. Donations totaled more than $5,600 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Briere joined the Mercyhurst hockey team in 2020 after being dismissed from Arizona State's hockey program as a redshirt freshman following the 2019-20 season.

According to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Briere was dismissed for "a clear violation of team rules." A source told Wyshynski his "dismissal wasn't the result of a single incident but rather repeated behavior for which he received multiple warnings."

The 23-year-old told College Hockey News in 2021 that he "wasn't taking hockey seriously" while playing for the Sun Devils.

"It wasn't anything bad, it was just not being committed to hockey, I was more committed to having fun at school," Briere said. "Too much partying, that's probably the best way to put it."

Before taking over as the Flyers interim general manager, Daniel Briere played 17 seasons in the NHL from 1997-2015, suiting up for the Flyers, then-Phoenix Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche. He tallied 307 goals and 389 assists in 973 games.