Ravens Rumors: Tyler Huntley to Get Low RFA Tender after Lamar Jackson Franchise Tag

The Baltimore Ravens placed a low restricted free agent tender on quarterback Tyler Huntley on Wednesday, giving them first right of refusal if any team signs him to an offer sheet.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported the news, noting he was considered the "most likely of the Ravens' restricted free agents to receive an offer.

Baltimore would not receive compensation if Huntley signs with another team and the Ravens choose not to match the offer.

Huntley, 25, has spent his first three seasons with the Ravens as a backup to Lamar Jackson. He was perhaps the oddest Pro Bowl selection in NFL history last season, getting a nod in place of an injured Jackson despite throwing for just 658 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions.

"I just look at my opportunities and where my life is headed," Huntley told reporters at the Pro Bowl Games. "I just appreciate everything that is going on. ... I got to meet some of the legends. It's just crazy how everything worked out."

Baltimore's quarterback situation is currently in flux after giving Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag. While no team has given Jackson an offer sheet to this point, the Ravens' willingness to use the non-exclusive tag shows the 2019 MVP could be had at the right price.

Huntley would leap to the top of the depth chart if Jackson were traded or signed by another team today, though it's likely Baltimore would then use draft picks or free agency to acquire a longer-term option.

Undrafted out of college in 2020, Huntley is 3-5 in eight starts with the Ravens over the last two seasons.