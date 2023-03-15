Warriors Rumors: Andrew Wiggins 'Likely' Won't Return This Season amid Personal Leave

David Berding/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins may not play again in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd reported Wednesday on The Herd that he was told last night that Wiggins "likely doesn't return for the season." He said no final decisions have been made, but the Warriors "have come to terms" with that possibility.

Wiggins hasn't played since Golden State's 135-126 win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 13. One day later, the Warriors listed him as out for their contest against against the Los Angeles Clippers for personal reasons. His status has remained the same over the ensuing weeks.

Head coach Steve Kerr addressed the situation Saturday, telling reporters he's hopeful the 6'7" wing returns to the lineup but wants the player to focus on himself first.

The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Wiggins, so the bottom hasn't fallen out for the reigning NBA champions. At 36-33, they're fifth in the Western Conference.

Still, the 2021-22 All-Star showed his value to the team en route to its title last season. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the playoffs and was one of Golden State's best perimeter defenders.

Assuming his absence continues into the postseason, his contributions on that end of the floor will be sorely missed. The Warriors are 14th in defensive rating (113.4), per NBA.com, though they've had the ninth-best defensive rating (112.1) over the last month.

Based on both Kerr's comments and Cowherd's report, it looks like Golden State will defend its crown in the 2023 playoffs sans one of its key contributors from a season ago.