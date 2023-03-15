Report: Grizzlies' Ja Morant Leaves Florida Counseling Program; Met with Adam Silver

Tyler Kaufman/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is awaiting the NBA's findings from the investigation into an Instagram Live video that appeared to show him flashing a gun in a club.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant has left a counseling program in Florida and met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver in New York on Wednesday.

The NBA announced Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay, with the five games he's already sat out counting toward his punishment. He will be eligible to return on March 20 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Morant posted the video on his own Instagram Live feed in the early morning hours on March 4. The Grizzlies announced that same day he would be away from the team for at least their next two games.

The Instagram Live came on the heels of Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post citing a police report from last summer that alleged Morant punched a teenage boy multiple times in the head during a pickup basketball game at Morant's home.

Morant said he was acting in self-defense because the teen threw a ball at his head and stepped toward him.

The teenager also told authorities Morant went into his house and came out with a handgun that was visible in the waistband of his pants.

In the same story from Hensley-Clancy, the head of security at a mall said in a police report from four days before the alleged assault that Morant "threatened" him and someone with the Grizzlies guard shoved him in the head during an alleged incident that took place four days before the pickup game.

The police department in Glendale, Colorado, the location of the club where Morant recorded the video, investigated the situation. The department announced on March 8 no charges would be filed against the 23-year-old.

On the same day the Glendale Police Department announced Morant wouldn't face charges, the Grizzlies said he would be away from the team for at least the next four games.

Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported on Tuesday that Morant entered a counseling program for what Morant described as a need "to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

In February, The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick reported the NBA investigated an alleged incident involving acquaintances of Morant and the Indiana Pacers' traveling party following a Jan. 29 game in Memphis.

Members of the Pacers' group said someone in a slow-moving vehicle, which Morant was in, shone a red laser on their bus. Some people with the Pacers' party believed the laser was attached to a gun, though the NBA was unable to corroborate this in its investigation.

Morant wasn't disciplined as a result of that event, but the league said "certain individuals" involved were banned from attending Grizzlies home games.

A two-time All-Star for the Grizzlies, Morant last appeared in a game on March 3 against the Denver Nuggets. They have won three straight after losing their first two games without him available.