Teams on Upset Alert in Day 2 of the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament wasted little time giving us a memorable upset.

For the third straight year, a No. 15 seed upset a No. 2 seed in the first round. The Princeton Tigers followed in the footsteps of Oral Roberts (2021) and Saint Peter's (2022) with a 59-55 victory over Arizona.

The No. 13 seed Furman Paladins also pulled off an upset of No. 4 Virginia in the South Region, hitting a clutch three-pointer off a Cavaliers turnover to come away with a 68-67 victory.

Which teams will be on upset watch Friday?

We've highlighted the five higher seeds on upset alert heading into Friday's games, with a breakdown of what the higher seed needs to do to win and what the upset-minded team must do to stay alive. We've also included the moneyline as of Thursday night for each game via DraftKings.

