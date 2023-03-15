NHL Not in 'Expansion Mode' amid Atlanta, Houston, Quebec City Interest, Bettman Says

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ruled out expansion for the time being despite the league receiving interest from a few different candidates.

"We're not in an expansion mode right now," he told reporters Wednesday. "There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don't have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City."

Still, Bettman explained that expansion is not "anywhere close to the front burner for us."

