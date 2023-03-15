X

    NHL Not in 'Expansion Mode' amid Atlanta, Houston, Quebec City Interest, Bettman Says

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    SUNRISE, FL - FEBRUARY 04: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announcing to members of the media that the Toronto Maple Leafs will host the 2024 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend before the Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, FL on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman ruled out expansion for the time being despite the league receiving interest from a few different candidates.

    "We're not in an expansion mode right now," he told reporters Wednesday. "There continues to be a number of people, entities and cities expressing interest in having an NHL franchise where they don't have one, places like Atlanta, like Houston, like Quebec City."

    Still, Bettman explained that expansion is not "anywhere close to the front burner for us."

