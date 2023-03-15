WWE to Induct The Great Muta to into 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Headlined by Rey Mysterio

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta is expected to be the second performer inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, ESPN's Marc Raimondi reported Wednesday.

Raimondi noted an official announcement is expected to come later on Wednesday when Ric Flair appears on The Bump.

WWE announced Flair would unveil the second member of this year's Hall of Fame class during his appearance on the internet show.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported on Tuesday that Muta, whose real name is Keiji Muto, was the "most likely choice" to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Muta spent the bulk of his career with New Japan Pro Wrestling and All Japan Pro Wrestling over the course of his 39-year career. He was a three-time triple crown heavyweight champion and five-time tag team champion in All Japan.

During his time in NJPW, Muta won the IWGP heavyweight title four times and IWGP tag team titles six times.

The 60-year-old made appearances in WCW from 1989 to 2000. He was part of the legendary tag team feud with Terry Funk against Flair and Sting in 1989.

Muta won the NWA television championship from Sting in September 1989. He held the title for nearly four months before losing it to Flair's Four Horseman stablemate Arn Anderson.

As part of his retirement tour earlier this year, Muta took on WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event at Noah The New Year 2023 event on Jan. 1 in Tokyo. Nakamura won the match.

In his final bout as The Great Muta character, he beat Hakushi, Akira and Naomichi Marufuji in a six-man tag with Sting and Darby Allin on Jan. 22. His last official appearance was on Feb. 21 when he lost to Tetsuya Naito, but challenged commentator and former wrestler Masahiro Chono to an impromptu match afterward that Chono won by submission.

Muta joins Rey Mysterio as the first two inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. The ceremony will take place on Peacock on March 31 following Friday Night Smackdown.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.