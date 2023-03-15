Patriots Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy Trades Eyed amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New England Patriots have reportedly expressed interest in trading for DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Patriots are "in" on the wide receiver market but are only willing to pay a certain price threshold. New England was also among the contingent of teams that attended Odell Beckham Jr.'s workout last week.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.