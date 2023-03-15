Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers Aren't Seeking Multiple Round 1 Picks from Jets

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As the world keeps waiting for Aaron Rodgers to announce if he will retire or play in 2023, the Green Bay Packers aren't looking to break the bank on a potential trade involving the four-time NFL MVP.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Packers aren't seeking multiple first-round draft picks if they deal Rodgers.

Pelissero also noted the Packers and New York Jets are still negotiating a potential trade for the 39-year-old, but they have not yet agreed to terms.

This report comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter said earlier in the day on Get Up that people within the Packers organization felt Rodgers was "worth a package that was similar to the one that the [Los Angeles] Rams once got for Matthew Stafford" in the March 2021 trade with the Detroit Lions (starts at :50 mark).

Rodgers announced on The Pat McAfee Show he intends to play for the Jets next season, but trade compensation to the Packers is "holding things up" right now.

The Lions got first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, as well as a 2021 third-round pick and Jared Goff, from the Rams in exchange for Stafford.

Pelissero also cited the Russell Wilson trade as an example of the type of package the Packers aren't pursuing.

The Denver Broncos sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick in a March 2022 trade.

The mystery around what Rodgers wanted to do prior to Wednesday's announcement on McAfee was being kept under tight wraps.

Things have been so clouded that there have been conflicting reports about whether or not the Packers and Jets figured out a trade package.

Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reported four days ago both sides "worked out what needs to be worked out" and a deal was "essentially done" with everyone just waiting for Rodgers to sign off on playing in 2023.

Schefter noted on Get Up things are made complicated for the Jets because, in addition to needing to work out trade compensation, they also have to restructure Rodgers' contract because they don't have enough cap space to fit his $31.6 million cap hit onto their books.

The Jets are currently $11.6 million under the cap.

There would seem to be little leverage for the Packers to seek a significant return, like the Lions and Seahawks got, because Rodgers has already said he intends to play for the Jets.

But not having leverage doesn't mean the Packers need to settle for a lesser offer in a trade. Rodgers still has value, especially for a team like the Jets that's desperate to find a quality starting quarterback, and this is Green Bay's chance to cash in with a solid return before it turns the offense over to Jordan Love.