Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Broncos Seeking 'At Least' 1st-Round Pick in Potential Deal

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are seeking "at least a first-round pick" in any potential trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado added that teams have been calling the Broncos about a potential trade.

Jeudy set career highs across the board last season, finishing with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Fans have still been expecting more from a player selected 15th overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Injuries limited Jeudy to just 10 games in 2021, and his 157 career catches ranks just eighth among players in his draft class. It's made him a relative disappointment considering he was drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb.

The 23-year-old is heading into the final guaranteed year of his contract, although he is eligible for a fifth-year option worth $12.99 million.

With the Broncos coming off a 5-12 season, they could seek to unload Jeudy before he gets too expensive.

Of course, the high asking price indicates interest around the league.

The New England Patriots are among the teams that have called about Jeudy, according to Howe.

The former Alabama player is still young and has showed flashes of elite play during his short career. Over his last six games, Jeudy had 37 catches for 523 yards and three scores.

If he can get more consistent quarterback play, the wideout could emerge as an elite downfield weapon in a new location.