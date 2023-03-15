Trey Lyles Suspended 1 Game, Brook Lopez Fined $25K for Fight at End of Bucks-Kings

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The scuffle between Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez at the end of Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings will cost both players.

Joe Dumars, NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations announced on Wednesday that Lyles will be suspended for one game and Lopez has been fined $25,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation.

Lyles will serve his suspension on Wednesday when the Kings play the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

The incident occurred in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, when Lopez got in Lyles' face after the Kings forward appeared to shove Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Per ESPN's Marc J. Spears, several Kings players said after the game they took exception to Antetokounmpo's "slow and angled dribbling" as the clock was running out.

"I don't know what happened, but ain't taking no s--t from nobody," Kings head coach Mike Brown said after the game, via Spears. "Trust me on that. And they're all going to have each other's backs in there."

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Lopez said he was trying to protect his teammate: "That's all I was doing. The game was over. Giannis is dribbling out the clock. I don't know what that guy was doing messing with Giannis, doing too much. Like I said, the game was already over. So, I just wanted to go out there and protect my guy."

Lyles explained it was "nothing personal", but he accused Antetokounmpo of initiating the whole thing: "If you're going to do that, then you have to be ready for the repercussions of it. I'm not saying it's right by any means, but what happened is what happened."

Spears noted Lyles grabbed Lopez by the neck after the Bucks center got in his face, prompting Lopez to grab the back of Lyles' head "before referees, players, coaches and security from both teams quickly converged."

Both players were assessed technical fouls and ejected from the game.

The Bucks beat the Kings, 133-124. The loss snapped Sacramento's three-game winning streak.