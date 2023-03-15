Report: Rickie Fowler to Join Tiger Woods', Rory Mcilroy's Tech-Infused Golf League

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rickie Fowler is signing with TGL, the joint venture launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, according to ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Woods and McIlroy announced in August they were starting TGL, a "tech-infused golf league" that utilizes a team format. With Fowler on board, organizers have filled 12 of the 18 player slots.

TGL will mark a significant departure from traditional golf tournaments. The season consists of 15 two-hour matches on Monday nights leading up to the playoffs. A venue with a virtual course is under construction in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, ahead of the January start.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are among the notable stars who have committed to the project alongside Woods and McIlroy.

Fowler is one of the most well-known golfers on the PGA Tour. He finished 16th in the Player Impact Program rankings in 2022.

Though his last win came in February 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 34-year-old is turning around his performance this season. He has three top-10 finishes in 10 PGA Tour events, the most recent of which was a 10th-place showing in the WM Phoenix Open one month ago.