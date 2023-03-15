X

    Ezekiel Elliott's Infamous Snap at Center Trolled by Fans amid Cowboys Release Rumors

    Adam WellsMarch 15, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Ezekiel Elliott's run with the Dallas Cowboys looks like it will come to an end after seven seasons.

    Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the three-time Pro Bowler is expected to be released before the start of the new league year at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Elliott will likely be designated a post-June 1 cut to save the Cowboys $10.9 million against the cap in 2023.

    While Elliott certainly had a number of positive moments with the Cowboys, his impending release means his final play for the team will be as the snapper when he got steamrolled by Azeez Al-Shaair in the San Francisco 49ers' 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Round.

    NFL @NFL

    The final play that sends the <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> to the NFC Championship! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/Du5KruFQ3q">pic.twitter.com/Du5KruFQ3q</a>

    Needless to say, fans had some fun at the expense of Elliott and the Cowboys now that their partnership appears to be over.

    Jahmeir D. ✭ @JDCowboys4Life

    Kellen Moore when Dak asked if they could just run a Hail Mary or do laterals <a href="https://t.co/hmgAz4LSNc">pic.twitter.com/hmgAz4LSNc</a>

    Someone's An Idiot @SomeonesAnIdiot

    Zeke's final play for the Cowboys is an unforgettable one for all the wrong reasons <a href="https://t.co/ZkkqI8GBNZ">pic.twitter.com/ZkkqI8GBNZ</a>

    CogginToboggan @CogginToboggan

    What a storybook ending for Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas. <a href="https://t.co/xK3QA47fmz">pic.twitter.com/xK3QA47fmz</a>

    FanDuel Casino @FanDuelCasino

    <a href="https://t.co/Slo0feK3Za">pic.twitter.com/Slo0feK3Za</a>

    Black Prez @BlackPrez

    Why didn't he ask for Center money?

    As ridiculous as the play call was, perhaps the most absurd thing about it is the 49ers tried to give Dallas a way out of running it. The Cowboys lined up in that formation, prompting 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to call a timeout.

    After talking things over, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore decided this was the best play in their arsenal to potentially gain 76 yards for a touchdown that would have given them a chance to tie the game with an extra point or win with a two-point conversion.

    Perhaps the Cowboys were just expecting San Francisco would drop everyone into coverage, giving Elliott an opening to get down the field and take a lateral at some point. Al-Shaair decided to blow the whole thing up by barreling over the veteran running back to force Dak Prescott to throw the ball immediately.

    It's definitely not a moment Elliott will want on his career highlight reel, but it's at least a memorable way to finish a game and a seven-year tenure with one team.

    Assuming Elliott does get released, he will leave the Cowboys with the third-most rushing yards (8,262) and rushing touchdowns (68) in franchise history.