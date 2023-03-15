Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Have 'Quiet Confidence' in Matching Contract Offer Sheet

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Though Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't worried about losing the star quarterback.

"Ravens officials have expressed quiet confidence that they'll be able to match any offer sheet for Jackson if they so choose," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

If Jackson signs an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have an opportunity to either match the deal or take two first-round picks in return. Without a deal, the quarterback will earn $32.42 million in 2023.

