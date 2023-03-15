X

    Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Have 'Quiet Confidence' in Matching Contract Offer Sheet

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 15, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    Though Lamar Jackson is free to negotiate with other teams after receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly aren't worried about losing the star quarterback.

    "Ravens officials have expressed quiet confidence that they'll be able to match any offer sheet for Jackson if they so choose," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reported.

    If Jackson signs an offer sheet with another team, the Ravens will have an opportunity to either match the deal or take two first-round picks in return. Without a deal, the quarterback will earn $32.42 million in 2023.

